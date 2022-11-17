Watch CBS News
Think you may need new tires? Take the "Penny Test"

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

After another day of slippery roads, officials recommend getting tires checked
After another day of slippery roads, officials recommend getting tires checked 02:15

MINNEAPOLIS – More than 1,300 Minnesotans have crashed their car since this past Friday. Five people died, and 150 people were injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol says speed played a factor in many of the accidents. People were going too fast and not giving themselves enough room.

Local body shops say they're also concerned for your tires. They say a number of people have put off making the purchase – and are now slipping on the road because of it.

Matt Lachowitzer is president of Matt's Automotive Service Center.

"Tires have gone up immensely in price over the last 12 months especially. They started during COVID. We had a shortage, and then the prices have gone up because of supply chain issues. So people that would have normally put tires on in the summer when they needed them, probably didn't do that," Lachowitzer said. "They probably kind of waited until the first snow. Now they're having troubles getting around. I think that's contributing to some of the accidents.

Lachowitzer says an easy way to see if you need new tires is to do the "Penny Test." Place a penny upside down in your tire's treads. If you can see Lincoln's head, it's time for new tires.

