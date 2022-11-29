Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.

The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.

The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.

No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.

The heist is under investigation.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:20 PM

