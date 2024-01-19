These are Heather Brown's favorite "Good Questions"

Heather Brown looks back at her favorite Good Questions

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO's Heather Brown is stepping away from her Good Question hosting duties and expanding her role with the WCCO Mornings team.

Don't worry. Good Question isn't going anywhere. Jeff Wagner and Kirsten Mitchell will still read all of your emails.

But as she departs, Heather wanted to answer something that she gets asked all the time: What were your favorite Good Questions?

Heather's top three:

1. How do water towers work?

This was perhaps the most intense Good Question Heather tackled, requiring her to harness up and climb to the top of the Eagan Water Tower.

"Water towers have two primary purposes, one is for pressure," said Jon Eaton, superintendent of utilities for the City of Eagan. "The second thing we do is primarily for storage and fire protection."

2. Why don't kids bundle up when it's cold outside?

WCCO anchor Derek James, the parent of middle schoolers, has a theory.

"I think the main reason they want to do it is because my wife and I say you shouldn't do it," James said.

WCCO

Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian said it could be a sensory issue with children, that they feel as though pants or winter clothes restrict them in their activities.

3. Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

When WCCO asked people on the streets of downtown Minneapolis, the answers ranged from "Duluth" to "Bemidji" to "the reservation" to "anywhere past North Branch."

Geographers have a name for this: perceptual region. It's something that people imagine or see and have a sense of place.

Honorable mentions:



Why do we kiss to show affection?

What's that "hockey smell"?

How do lie detector tests work? How accurate are they?

How does plane de-icing work?

How do they make it snow inside U.S. Bank Stadium?

Why can some people sing so well?

How do they treat for mosquitoes when they're not even around?

Why do baseball players still spit so much?