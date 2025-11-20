North Minneapolis nonprofit The Link partnering with Hennepin County under new juvenile justice policy

In days, Hennepin County, Minnesota, will start its new juvenile justice policy.

Under the new policy, Hennepin County prosecutors will screen every youth crime case for diversion programs to offer more options outside of court.

To help manage the expansion, county officials are partnering with local providers in the metro, like The Link.

Since the early '90s, The Link, a north Minneapolis nonprofit, has been helping teens and keeping them out of the juvenile justice system.

Beth Holger leads the team and believes early intervention is the key to saving young lives. She says internal data shows the early intervention programs they run have seen success.

"If we are finding that diverting young people from prison to program at The Link and two years later, 87% of teenage boys did not engage in criminal activity, that says a lot."

The nonprofit already serves 2,000 teens annually.

Under a new three-year contract with county prosecutors worth up to $300,000, they hope to support about 800 young people, steering them away from the court system towards support groups

"It's an opportunity to help more young people get basic needs met, heal from trauma, accomplish goals they have for themselves and ultimately clear their record," Holger said.

Serious crimes such as murder, carjacking and aggravated assault will not be eligible.

Not everyone is convinced; some believe diverting feels like reducing consequences. Holger believes this change means a real second chance.

"It's more cost-effective, better for the young person and family, better for community, reduces juvenile crime," she said.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt commented on the new policy Thursday, saying more intervention and diversion programs are needed, but "this work must also be paired with strong consequences for violent and repeat offenders for whom diversion is not an appropriate option."