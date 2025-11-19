New initiative aimed at preventing youth crime

From smashed windows, to acts of violence, crimes involving kids have left people frustrated and law enforcement searching for solutions.

Wednesday, Hennepin County prosecutors announced a new data driven initiative aimed at young offenders.

The move comes on the heels of a three-year study from the University of Minnesota, which analyzed over 21,000 cases submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office between 2016 and 2023.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says those findings are reshaping current policies.

"The data shows when we do divert young people, they are successful," Moriarty said. "More successful and they are less likely to come into the system."

Moriarty said according to data-diversion program had the lowest rate of kids reoffending, compared to other traditional system responses.

Beginning December 1st, county prosecutors say they will implement a new screening model designed to evaluate youth right away for diversion. Officials believe that will help determine the diversion type they need and resources.

The county is also working with new providers focused on community based culturally specific programs.

"What can we do for children and young people to get them out of system or not come in again and again? This is what we need to do," Moriarty said.

It's important to note not all charges are eligible for diversion programs. Serious crimes including murder, aggravated robbery, domestic violence, carjacking, and firearm offenses will not qualify for diversion.

WCCO reached out to several law enforcement agencies. Many were unavailable.

A Minneapolis Police spokesperson said they did not receive the report and could not comment.