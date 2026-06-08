New gym opening in Woodbury uses AI to help people rethink their workout

Twenty minutes, twice a week — that's the promise behind The Exercise Coach, where artificial intelligence and robotics are helping people rethink what a workout can look like.

"We always start with a leg press, and we get a really good workout on those hamstrings, the quads, the glutes," said Erica Bennett, trainer at The Exercise Coach.

The workouts are designed for all ages and fitness levels, but many clients are 40 and older. That's where maintaining strength, balance and muscle mass often becomes a bigger focus.

The proprietary "Exerbotic" machines first measure your strength and range of motion.

"The machine will then use that to create the workout for you, so that you are always spending the most time under tension and the right amount for you," said Bennett.

The goal is to keep muscles working continuously while the machine adjusts resistance and movement by staying within the lines of the digital graph above you.

"That's reducing some of that wear and tear on the joints. That's creating a little bit of a safer experience, especially for somebody who's looking at some age-related muscle loss," said Bennett.

Owner Chris Geiser says the technology is what first caught his attention.

"I love data, I love systems, and this had both of those, but also allowed us to help transform people's lives, have an impact on their health," said Geiser.

While the tech drives the workout, every session is still guided by a coach.

The workout may be short, but it doesn't feel easy.

The studio also incorporates balance and cognitive training to help clients maintain stability and coordination as they age.

"We don't need to accept a casual decline of muscle mass. We can keep it up with the right level of intensity and the right frequency," said Geiser.

For anyone who's fallen out of an exercise routine, Geiser has a simple invitation.

"You might be surprised what your body can still do. We invite you to give it a shot," he said.

The Exercise Coach studio at 8425 Seasons Parkway in Woodbury, Minnesota, opens Friday.

One-on-one coach-led training is $35 to 45 dollars per session.