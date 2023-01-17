Thawing snow a big concern for public works crews as slush and ice clog storm drains

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many drivers are now dodging puddles as the rain melts our massive snow piles. That slushy snow and ice is clogging storm drains.

"It's odd that we got it in January, it's like a March type of thing," said Lisa Hiebert.

When winter feels like spring, thawing snow becomes a big concern for public works crews.

Some puddles are so large they look like little ponds. The culprit: ice and snow-blocked drain sewers.

"Our sewer teams are out actually steam cleaning storm drains where they are getting backed up," Hiebert said.

St. Paul Public Works is out clearing what's been left behind from last week's snowstorm.

"This plow that we are doing in the next couple of days should also help because we are going to try and move that snow so it opens up those storm drains," Hiebert said.

What the extra plowing doesn't get off of storm drains could cause a problem but that's where you come in -- if water is pooling around the drain near your home, clear it out.

"Keep it clear of any extra snow or ice buildup that's there it's really important because you want to make sure that any snow melt or rain that we've had does not pool on your street and goes right back down into the storm sewer like it should," Hiebert said.

Keeping these drains clear of any debris is good for the environment and wildlife -- as all that flows into these drains flows right into our rivers and lakes. And it won't linger around long enough to seep into your basement or garage.

"People can actually adopt a drain in their neighborhood for the year and keep it free of garbage and leaves and grass clippings and definitely ice and snow," Hiebert said.

In the past two days, St. Paul city crews have de-iced about a dozen drains but they know more are out there.

Help them out, and go check the drains outside your home -- if it's not flowing, do what you can to get it going.

If you try to clear the drain near your home with no success, give public works a call and they will add you to the list of where crews need to visit.