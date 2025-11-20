Hundreds line up as Minneapolis food shelf distributes Thanksgiving fixings

Hundreds of Minnesota families lined up outside the Community Emergency Services site in Minneapolis. Volunteers unloaded turkeys and dry goods for one of the food shelf's largest distribution events of the year.

The Community Emergency Services partnered with Second Harvest Heartland, the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and GiveMN to provide hundreds of turkeys and other holiday staples amid rising food costs and SNAP benefit uncertainty.

"This has been the busiest month for us in the history of CES and for all food shelves," said Jamie Dolynchuk, president of Emergency Community Services. "When you take small dollars away from people, it has a huge impact on their ability to make ends meet."

Second Harvest Heartland, which primarily supplies food shelves across the state, CEO Sarah Moberg said the need for holiday assistance has grown.

"Many families are struggling to put food on the table right now, particularly in this holiday season. Every turkey and meal we can provide is so important right now," Moberg said.

The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, which donated much of the poultry Thursday, said that rising grain costs and avian flu have not been a factor in production.

"We have around 250 turkeys. We donated a total of $10,000 worth of turkey," Peter Scharpe, program director of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, said.

GiveMN, which helps Minnesota nonprofits raise funds year-round, also played a big role in supporting Community Emergency Services through its statewide Give to the Max campaign.

"We know hunger relief is the number one cause on people's minds this fall," said Jenna Ray, executive director and CEO of GiveMN "Give to the Max Day is up and running. We are at $21 million and counting for more than 3,000 organizations."

Give to the Max raises millions of dollars each year that support nonprofits across the state and donations will be accepted until midnight Nov. 20.

Community Emergency Services is handing out 150 free turkey coupons that can be used at local markets.

For assistance on finding food shelves in your area you can find more information at Second Harvest Heartland.