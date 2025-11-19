Thanksgiving could cost less, some side dish prices went up

Thanksgiving is about a week away.

The overall price of a Thanksgiving meal might be cheaper than last year. This year, American Farm Bureau Federation says the average cost for a 10-person meal is just over $55.

That's down almost $3 from last year.

This cost analysis from the American Farm Bureau Federation showing the cost of turkey in stores has dropped. The Farm bureau analysis showing $21.50 for a 16-pound bird.

Many retailers are offering Thanksgiving deals on turkey which is typically the most expensive part of the meal.

The other items that are ringing in a little cheaper: cubed stuffing, fresh cranberries and a dozen dinner rolls.

A few sides did rise in price.

That's frozen peas, whipping cream and three pounds of sweet potatoes will cost $4.

"Definitely noticeably higher for sure there are many things on sales seasonally right now but definitely feel it," said shopper Katie Harich. "Prices are really high, way higher than they used to be."