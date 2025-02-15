Watch CBS News
Texas man killed after snowmobile crash in Walker, Minnesota

A man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Walker, Minnesota. 

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the 50-year-old man of Corpus Christi, Texas was operating a 2012 Polaris RMK 600 when it left the roadway and struck a snow embankment and trees.

It happened at 8:54 p.m. Friday along the section of the "C" snowmobile trail where it shares the roadway with 60th Ave NW.

Medical aid was provided before the victim was transported to a Park Rapids hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say alcohol is a suspected factor in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Cass County Sheriff Welk says an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. 

