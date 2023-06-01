Terry Martin pleads not guilty to stealing "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum

Man accused of stealing "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers pleads not guilty

Man accused of stealing "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers pleads not guilty

Man accused of stealing "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers pleads not guilty

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man accused of stealing the iconic "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum has pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday.

According to charges, Terry Martin, 76, allegedly stole the slippers worn by Judy Garland from the Grand Rapids museum back in 2005.

The slippers, which are worth at least $100,000, were recovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis in 2018. When the owner was given them back, he noted that they were as "pristine" as before they were stolen.

RELATED: Man charged with stealing "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids

Martin pleaded not guilty to one count of theft of major artwork during his first court appearance, which was conducted over video due to his health.

The ruby slippers were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in August 2005. (Photo credit: Judy Garland Museum via CNN)

Martin requested a public defender for the case and was released with conditions pending the trial.

The protection says it plans to introduce evidence of co-conspirators and confidential informants when the time comes but did not elaborate.

Four known pairs of the ruby slippers exist. The recovered slippers were sent to the Smithsonian, where conservators examined them and determined the ruby slippers were authentic.