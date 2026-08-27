Tentative agreement reached to end strike between Chisago County and its employees

A tentative agreement is now in place between Chisago County, Minnesota and nearly 170 of its employees to end a strike that began in May.

Teamsters Local 320 announced the agreement Wednesday, saying the "historic settlement" is a three-year contract that includes two of the "key issues" that led to the nearly 120-day strike. Those are Teamsters health insurance and a 20.5% wage increase over three years, according to the union.

A Chisago County spokesperson released a statement on Thursday, saying the package is similar to what was offered in June, but with the addition of a third year.

"Teamsters elected in April to move to Teamsters health insurance. The parties have tentatively agreed on the employer contribution to this insurance, with a cap," the spokesperson said.

The agreement will be presented to union members for ratification on Friday.