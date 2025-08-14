Two Minnesota teens were killed in a car crash. Their organ donations are helping dozens of people live

How these Minnesota teens are giving back to others even in death

Parents in western Minnesota are remembering their kids as kind, generous and an inspiration to others.

In July, Brady Heiling of Clara City and his girlfriend Hallie Helgeson of Montevideo, were killed by a wrong-way drunken driver on their way back from a concert in Wisconsin.

But the teenagers are continuing to give back, even in death.

"He loved life. He loved everything about life from the get go," said Jen Heiling, Brady Heiling's mom.

For Brady Heiling, that included football, track, and his girlfriend, Hallie Helgeson.

"Brady was her protector. He was the person that probably every parent hopes that their child finds," said Alyson Helgeson, Hallie Helgeson's mom. "Just like Brady, they had hearts of gold."

After graduating from MACCRAY High School, Brady Heiling turned down athletic scholarships so he could be closer to Hallie Helgeson during her senior year and attend her sporting events.

"He decided, I want to build a life. I want to build a life for me and Hallie," said Jen Heiling.

In July, the young couple went to Madison, Wisconsin for a concert but never made it back home. They were hit by a drunken driver going the wrong way on the interstate. Hallie Helgeson was killed instantly. Brady Heiling lived for five days after the crash before he died.

"That is absolutely the worst thing any parent can ever wake up to. And when our lives stopped," said Jen Heiling.

But through their grief, a silver lining has emerged. Known for giving back, both teenagers had elected to be organ donors. The hospital held an honor walk for Brady Heiling right before he died knowing that in so many ways, he and Hallie Helgeson will live on.

"We know his heart went to Ohio. We know one of his corneas went international. Which was a very, very big deal," said Jen Heiling.

Hallie Helgeson's organ donations have helped 75 people so far.

"Helping other people was part of who she was and so for her to continue on makes me very proud to know that even in her passing, people are benefitting from her," said Alyson Helgeson.

Brady Heiling's favorite place was the gym his family built on their farm. He would spend hours there working out. For the Heilings, their son's presence is still everywhere.

"I was working on some trucks the other day and I came through the door, and I just lost it. I just started crying. This is everything for him," said Josh Heiling, Brady's dad.

MACCRAY is retiring Brady Heiling's #11 football jersey and Montevideo is honoring Hallie Helgeson's as well. Two lives cut short, but their legacy lives on.

"And I think that's one of the biggest things, I'm so proud of both of them," said Jen Heiling. "They were just making everyone better. Everyone around them was better because of them."

According to Homeland Security, Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, the 30-year-old driver who crashed into the teenagers, entered the country illegally from Honduras. She has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and impaired driving.