Teenager killed in rollover crash outside of St. Cloud

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. – A teenager is dead after a crash on a slippery central Minnesota road Saturday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the 21000 block of 23rd Avenue in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud.

The victim, 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta, was driving an SUV that rolled after it left the roadway and went into a ditch. Bystanders pulled Boike from the vehicle and performed lifesaving measures, along with first responders, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Boike was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office says the roads at the time were "slippery due to weather and precipitation throughout the day."