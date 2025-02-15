Teenager killed in possible weather-related crash near Stillwater

Hundreds of crashes reported during Friday's snowfall

Investigators say poor road conditions could be a factor in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl.

Washington County officials say deputies were dispatched to a two-car accident Friday at 4:04 p.m. on Stagecoach Trail North and 10th Street North in West Lakeland Township.

WCCO

When deputies arrived, they attempted life saving measures to the driver of one of the vehicles.

She was identified as Elizabeth "Libby" Radecki, from Woodbury.

Investigators say Radecki died of her injuries at the scene.

The other driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Authorities say the drivers were the only ones in each vehicle.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Light snow on Friday was blamed for hundreds of crashes and spin outs across Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol says they were called to more than 400 crashes across the state.