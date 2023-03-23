Teenager injured in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 8th Avenue North. Responding officers found the teen with non-life threatening injuries "to an extremity."
He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance.
No one has been arrested, and the police department is continuing to investigate.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.