Teenager injured in Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 8th Avenue North. Responding officers found the teen with non-life threatening injuries "to an extremity."

He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance.

No one has been arrested, and the police department is continuing to investigate.

WCCO Staff
March 22, 2023

