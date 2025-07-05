Teenager dies after being struck by firework in northwest Minnesota

Three injured in two shootings in Minneapolis

Three injured in two shootings in Minneapolis

Three injured in two shootings in Minneapolis

A 13-year-old boy has died after being struck by a firework in northwest, Minnesota on Friday night, according to the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they were called to Naytahwaush just after 11 p.m. When they arrived on scene the found the 13-year-old. He was not breathing and did not have a pluse.

Officers performed life-saving measures, but the teenager was pronounced dead a little while later.

Witnesses at the scene say the teenager was pointing the firework away from his body when it was lit, however it shot through the bottom of the tube hitting the teen in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.