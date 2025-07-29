Watch CBS News
Teenage motorcyclist killed in western Minnesota crash

A teenage motorcyclist was killed in a crash in western Minnesota Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. at southbound Highway 23 and Travis Road in Marshall, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The 16-year-old boy driving the motorcycle died at the scene. The other driver, a 67-year-old woman in a Subaru, was not hurt.

The patrol released few other details about the crash. The teenager has not been publicly identified.

 Marshall is about 150 miles west of Minneapolis.

