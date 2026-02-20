Boy, 15, injured after reportedly stolen car rolls at end of chase in Sherburne County

A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after the car he was driving, which was reportedly stolen, rolled at the end of a pursuit by a deputy in Becker Township Friday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The boy drove the Kia Sportage away from a Sherburne County Sheriff's Office deputy after they tried to stop the SUV, which the state agency said was stolen from Minneapolis. According to officials, the deputy had their "emergency equipment activated."

The Kia went off a road and rolled in the area of U.S. Highway 10 and 165th Avenue Southeast around 11:49 a.m., according to the state agency.

A damaged Kia Sportage sits on the side of a road in Becker Township, Minnesota, after a crash on Feb. 20, 2026. WCCO

Officials said the boy, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries has yet to be disclosed.

The state patrol is investigating the crash.

WCCO has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.