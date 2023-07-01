Pilot who died in Lake Mille Lacs plane crash identified as 47-year-old Ryan Comer

MILLE LACS, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a man died in a plane crash on Lake Mille Lacs on Friday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Icon A5 crashed into the lake around 1:50 p.m. The pilot - 47-year-old Ryan Comer of Blaine - was the only one on board.

Sheriff Kyle Burton with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says they were able to recover his body around 10 p.m. The sheriff's office said the plane was in approximately 26 feet of water, but they were able to pull it out.

Initial information says that two planes took off from the Anoka County Municipal Airport around 1 p.m. The pilots allegedly were flying to Mille Lacs Lake to do a brief water landing before continuing to their final destination in Aitkin County.

The sheriff's office says one of the planes landed successfully, while the other crashed into the lake.

On Saturday morning, Burton put out a request for the public asking anyone with security or ring camera footage of the incident to send it into the sheriff's office. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident, is looking to put the pieces together of the moments leading up to the crash.

Burton also thanked several other agencies - including Mille Lacs Tribal Police, Aitkin County Sheriff's and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office - for sending boats and rescue teams on Friday.

In addition to the NTSB, the he FAA is investigating the crash.

If you have video of the plane crash, Burton asks that you contact Mille Lacs County Dispatch at 320-983-8257.