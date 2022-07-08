Teen bicyclist killed by drunk driver told parents he never wanted to drink when he grew up

Family speaks out after teenager is struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

Family speaks out after teenager is struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Braxton Sorenson, 15, was riding his bike around 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 1 when he was hit by a driver who, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, had alcohol in his system.

Braxton's mom, Alexia, recounts that day they lost their oldest son.

"I know that he was going to ride down the hills and then go up the road of Zachary [Avenue], so I knew 20 minutes he'd be home, and he ended up not coming home," said Alexia Sorenson.

Now, a small memorial lays at the gravel and paved intersection of 260th Street and Zachary Avenue where the collision happened.

"I just wanted my baby, I just want to hold him," said Alexia Sorenson.

"I don't know how I feel. It's just one person, and then all of a sudden your family is like - that small, you know?" said Ben Sorenson, Braxton's dad.

It's been an excruciating week for these parents who are grappling with this loss, and trying to explain to their three other children, 8-year-old Austin, 3-year-old Atalie, and 1-year-old Wyatt, that their brother is gone.

"[Braxton] always doted on Wyatt. Always picked him up and cuddled him," said Alexia.

His parents say Braxton loved to fly and had dreams of being a pilot and joining the U.S. Air Force someday. He was already a member of CAP, the Civil Air Patrol. He also loves to read and he was very involved in his church, Prior Lake Baptist. Braxton's parents say their son told them he never wanted to drink alcohol when he was older.

"To be hit by somebody who was drinking, it's like, I guess, even though you don't plan to do it, it can still happen, it can still affect you," said Alexia Sorenson.

"People should not drink and drive, period," said Ben Sorenson.

Braxton's strong faith is what helps his parents feel at peace in his absence.

"Knowing that he's with Christ, he's safe forevermore," said Alexia Sorenson.

Joseph Friedges of Lakeville faces two counts of vehicular homicide in Braxton Sorenson's death.