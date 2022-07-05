Charges: Man struck and killed juvenile bicyclist in Scott County

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 72-year-old man is being charged with vehicular homicide after hitting and killing a 15-year-old bicyclist on the evening of July 1.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of Zachary Avenue and 260th Street West around 7:14 p.m. last Friday. The person who reported the accident said the suspect vehicle had left the scene.

Officers confirmed the victim's death and began to establish the scene when a man, later identified as Joseph Friedges, approached a deputy, saying he had been involved in the accident and hit the victim on the bicycle.

Friedges stated he was heading eastbound on 260th Street approaching Zachary Avenue with his cruise control set to 55 miles per hour. He says he sneezed and went into the south ditch, not realizing he hit anyone until he looked back and saw the body in the road.

Officers speaking to Friedges say they noted an odor of alcohol and observed red eyes, as well as a box of Smirnoff in the back seat of Friedges' car.

Friedges admitted to drinking a couple of Sprite and Vodkas a couple of hours before driving and agreed to perform a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test showed a result of .05 BCA.

Officers say they believe the victim was near the shoulder of Zachary Avenue and 260th Street E when he was struck.

Police say the vehicle, while traveling eastbound on 260th Avenue, crossed into the westbound lane and into the north ditch before reentering the roadway and striking the victim.

Friedges is set to appear in court on July 18, where he faces charges of vehicular homicide - operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and operating a vehicle with negligence - under the influence of alcohol.