Teen arrested in 11-year-old's shooting death at Minneapolis park

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old at a Minneapolis park last month.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the teenager was taken into custody in Apple Valley, Minnesota, Tuesday morning.

Police said "gunfire erupted in the park" on June 23. Someone sitting on their porch nearby heard cries for help and found a boy, later identified as Amir Lamar Atkins, with a gunshot wound. He started driving the boy to the hospital and flagged down an officer near Penn and Dowling avenues.

Despite efforts from first responders, the boy died at the scene.

The teen is awaiting charges at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

After the shooting, community members and activists gathered to call for change.

"We need to just really take accountability," said activist Angela Williams. "Come on, parents, that's not acceptable."

An online fundraiser started by Atkins' family said he "was a beacon of light in our lives — a joyful, loving child whose laughter filled our hearts."