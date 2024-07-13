Technical rescue needed for one who fell down river bluff

MINNEAPOLIS — A man fell down the river bluff near St. Anthony Ave and East River Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. and found the man laying on the side of a steep riverbank. The man had injuries.

Fire crews were able to scale the bluffs with a rescue basket and medical equipment. They were able to provide aid and load him into the rescue basket.

A boat carrying additional emergency personnel were brought to the spot. Crews then loaded the man onto the boat and he was taken to a nearby boat launch were paramedics were waiting. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

WCCO