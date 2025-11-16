Western Wisconsin woman killed, man injured in late night rollover crash

Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating the circumstances around a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.

It happened just after midnight on West Blair Road at County Highway N near the town of Taylor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says preliminary evidence indicates the vehicle, a Dodge Ram 2500, had been traveling west when the driver lost control, struck a power pole and the vehicle overturned.

A 34-year-old man from Black River Falls was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A 35-year-old woman, also from Black River Falls, died in the crash.

Investigators say that efforts to identify who had been driving at the time of the crash have been unsuccessful.

According to the crash report, the 34-year-old man had been under the influence of alcohol. The report does not indicate if the other occupant had been using alcohol, but both were reported to have been wearing seat belts.

Authorities identified Cortney Schultz as the woman who died in the crash.

Taylor is located about 49 miles southeast of Eau Claire.