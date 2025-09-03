Taylor hits 2-run double in ninth to lead White Sox to 4-3 comeback win over Twins

Brooks Baldwin had an RBI single and Michael A. Taylor followed with a go-ahead two-run double as the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Baldwin's hit pulled the White Sox to 3-2 with Andrew Benitendi advancing to third.. After Baldwin stole second, Taylor pulled a ball down the left field line to give the White Sox their first lead of the night.

Edgar Quero had a solo homer in the second and then scored in the ninth on Baldwin's single against Justin Topa (1-5).

Grant Taylor (1-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings to get the win, and Jordan Leasure got the last three outs for his sixth save.

Luke Keaschall hit an RBI double to drive in Trevor Larnach in the first, then scored on Matt Wallner's single to make it 2-0.

Royce Lewis had an RBI single to left in the third inning, scoring Ryan Jeffers to push Minnesota's lead to 3-1. Jeffers had three hits, all singles.

Zebby Matthews gave up one run and three hits while striking out five in six innings for the Twins.

The White Sox have won four consecutive games, and secured the series with Wednesday night's win.

Wilson's two-run double in the ninth was pulled down the left field line. Replays showed that the ball landed on the left edge of the chalk, leaving a clear imprint in the dirt.

The White Sox got their first win this season when trailing after eight innings after starting 0-72.

White Sox RHP Shane Smith (4-7, 3.81 ERA) starts against Twins RHP Taj Bradley (6-7, 4.82).