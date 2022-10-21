Tastefully Simple's Halloween Recipes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tastefully Simple shared a few Halloween-inspired recipes that are sure to please everyone this Halloween.
Creamy Wild Rice Soup - A hearty soup perfect for the cold weather. Click here for the recipe.
Chocolate Caramel Apple Slices - These chocolate covered caramel apples are perfect for a DIY kids activity at your Halloween party. As a bonus, you'll get a little fruit in them, too! Click here for the recipe.
Yummy Mummy Apple Cake - A fun Halloween twist for Tastefully Simple's Nana's Apple Cake. Click here for the recipe.
