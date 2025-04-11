Tariffs on car parts and car imports worrying Twin Cities car buyers

Late last month, President Trump initiated a 25% tariff on all car imports and car parts. Experts say the move could drive up prices.

At the Twin Cities Auto Show, some shoppers are worried about what could be down the road.

"I want a GMC Sierra," said Nick Balcome of Brooklyn Park on Friday.

"We've learned that half of our customers that come to the auto show end up buying a vehicle within the next six months," said Scott Lambert, president of the Twin Cities Auto Show.

But this year, some are saying the car-buying business is different.

When WCCO asked Andrea Schaak of Jordan what her biggest concern in the car buying market was, she mentioned availability and parts due to tariffs.

Despite the president's pause on most tariffs announced on Wednesday, tariffs on cars and car parts remain. Ralph and Kathy Dvorsky of Coon Rapids say this is their biggest predicament.

"We're still looking," Kathy Dvorsky said. "We had last year thinking we'd buy a car this year. With the tariffs, you know, you've got that in the back of your mind."

From a Toyota Prius assembled in Japan and a Hyundai manufactured in Korea to a Chevrolet made in Michigan with parts from Canada, Mexico and China, the president of the auto show wants consumers to know this:

"The dealers buy their vehicles 90 to 100 days out. They're sitting on a lot of vehicles in inventory that were bought pre-tariff talks."

The Twin Cities Auto Show runs through April 16 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Click here for more information.