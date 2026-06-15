Target partners with designer Isaac Mizrahi for new role as creative director at large

Target is tapping designer and TV personality Isaac Mizrahi for a newly created role as creative director at large as the discounter aims to reclaim its reputation for stylish clothing on a budget.

In Mizrahi's new role, the fashion designer, who is known for his vibrant colors and who burst on the design scene in the late 1980s, will mentor Target designers, advise on product design and innovation and bring on fresh new partnerships, the company said Monday. Target said Mizrahi will work alongside Gena Fox, the retailer's senior vice president of design.

With this move, the Minneapolis-based discounter is going back to a familiar partnership. Back in 2002, Target launched a design partnership with Mizrahi, marking the retailer's first collaboration with a major fashion designer. Mizrahi's exclusive clothing and accessories collection for Target paved the way for the retailer's successful collaborations with other major designers ranging from Lilly Pulitzer to Missoni. Target's partnership with Mizrahi ended in 2009.

Mizrahi said in a statement that his role is to collaborate with the retailer's team "to bring more joy, style and sophistication to design through storytelling, creativity and a shopping experience that feels even more fun."

The moves are part of Target's overall efforts to turn around sales under CEO Michael Fiddelke, who succeeded longtime executive Brian Cornell in February. Since Fiddelke has been at the helm, the company has reshuffled the leadership and named new outside executives including a Walmart executive to lead its supply network.

Target has been concentrating on overhauling its fashions. For example, in the home area, 75% of the company's decorative assortment will be new, the company had said.

Target reported in May the largest jump in comparable sales in four years, but a cautious outlook overshadowed convincing evidence that changes under the company's new CEO are resonating with customers.