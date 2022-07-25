Target Field hosts #4 ranked U.S. women's national baseball team

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Field hosted not the Minnesota Twins but the U.S. Women's National Baseball team on Monday. The team is working out and preparing to play five friendlies with Team Canada.

"I wish we could have the friendship series here," laughed Kelsie Whitmore. "But no, this is awesome. It's definitely something that could never get old to me."

Ranked #4 in the world, Team USA has been working out in Minnesota since last week. They cut down the roster from over 40 players to 20. Tomorrow, they drive up to Thunder Bay for a series with third-ranked Canada.

"Not many opportunities for us women to get together. So this is kind of an opportunity for all of us to compete together and also to hopefully get a little friendship series against other countries so we're staying in the game," said Whitmore, who famously plays professional baseball against men in the Atlantic League. She's been on the women's national team six times.

"At the end of the day, it's still baseball. Yeah, it has its differences with the gender we're playing. Maybe the speed of the game is a little different," she said.

It's the third time representing Team USA for Alex Hugo, a former softball player professionally and at the University of Georgia.

"I think it's just an outlet for us to showcase our skills, where maybe in everyday life we don't get to do that. And you have like another home here. It's really cool," Hugo said.

The Women's Baseball World Cup is set for 2024. This series up north is the biggest competition of the year for the U.S.

"It's awesome. It's my favorite part of the summer for sure," said Hugo.

The five games dubbed a "friendship series" will be streamed on Baseball Canada's Youtube page, found here.