Talking Points: Battle for the legislature

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Battle of the legislature (part 1)
Talking Points: Battle of the legislature (part 1) 09:24

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the Minnesota governor's race, there have been three different polls in less than a month with vastly different results.

On Sept. 7, a KSTP poll from Survey USA showed Gov. Tim Walz leading Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen by 18 points.

fs-esmes-talking-points-walz-jensen.jpg
CBS News

On Sept. 10, a Star Tribune/MPR/KARE 11 poll by Mason-Dixon showed Walz with a seven-point lead over Jensen.

poll-star-tribune.png
CBS News

The most recent poll released Sept. 20, by the conservative-leaning Alpha News, came out with a poll by Trafalgar that shows Walz leading by just three points.

alpha-news-poll.png
CBS News

Our political analysts Abou Amara, a Democrat, and Amy Koch, a Republican, break down the credibility of the polls in the video above.

Meanwhile, the battle for the legislature is on with all 201 seats up for grabs. 

Last session, lawmakers failed to compromise on $1,500 "Walz checks," an end to taxes on Social Security, and cuts in income and property taxes.

The Minnesota Senate currently has 34 Republicans, 31 DFL'ers and two Independents.

fs-esmes-talking-points-senate-seats.png
CBS News

In the House, the DFL has 70 members and Republicans have 64.

fs-esmes-talking-points-house-of-representatives-seats.png
CBS News

We spoke with the minority parties in each body about their fight to seize control. First, Sen. Erin Murphy, who is leading the fight for the DFL to take back control of the Republican-controlled Senate.

Talking Points: Battle for the legislature (part 2) 07:25

Republican Rep. Anne Neu Brindley spoke from the campaign trail about the fight to take back control of the Minnesota House.

Talking Points: Battle for the legislature (part 3) 07:08

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 11:55 AM

