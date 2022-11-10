Talking Points: Anticipated "red wave" fails to reach Minnesota's shores

MINNEAPOLIS -- The anticipated "red wave" never crashed the land of 10,000 lakes.

There were Republican bright spots -- a convincing win in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District by Republican congressman Brad Finstad, and a 20-point win in northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth and the Iron Range, by Republican incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber.

But this was an election where the Democrats shocked even themselves with an apparent sweep of state constitutional offices, and also winning control of the state legislature.

These are the election results no one saw coming, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller.

"While it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, we will continue to fight for keeping life affordable for working Minnesotans and seniors, safer communities and support for law enforcement, and more opportunities for students to be successful in the classroom and beyond," he said. "Thank you to everyone who ran for public office, and congratulations to all who were successful."

Those are just some of the early reactions. With an editing deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday we could not include them all, because the reactions will be coming in for a long long time.

Our analysts Abou Amara, a Democrat, and Amy Koch, a Republican, took a look at the state races and why the polls were so skewed.

VIDEO: Abou and Amy break down Congressional races, the legislature, and what it means going forward.

