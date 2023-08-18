Watch CBS News
SUV crashes into building in northeast Minneapolis overnight

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after an SUV crashed right into a building in North Minneapolis overnight.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Broadway and North 2nd Street, which appears to be currently being used by a real estate development company.

There is extensive damage to the front of the building.

There was an ambulance leaving the scene but there was no immediate word on injuries.

Police are still investigating what happened. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 7:51 AM

