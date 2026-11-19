Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota, say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide Thursday morning.

According to Maple Grove police, officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. on the 12200 block of 70th Avenue.

When they arrived, they located a man and a woman, both 40 years of age, dead inside the home. Police say they are "believed to be related," and the preliminary investigation shows it may be a murder-suicide.

There were two "elementary school-aged" children inside the home, according to police, and they were not physically harmed.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

The medical examiner will release the identities of the deceased as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

"This is a tragic event for the family and community," police said in a release. "Although the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, the Maple Grove Police Department reminds the community that help is available for those facing mental health concerns, domestic violence, or other personal crises. In an emergency call 911."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.