Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in south Minneapolis

A man was killed in a stabbing in south Minneapolis Sunday evening, and police said they have arrested the suspect.

The stabbing occurred during a fight between two men on the 4900 block of Hiawatha Avenue around 5 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers found the victim with life-threatening wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police eventually found the suspect on the 5300 block of 46th Avenue South and took him into custody.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified publicly. The investigation continues.

The fatal stabbing marked the second homicide of the holiday weekend in Minneapolis. On Friday night, a man was found unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue. He died at a hospital.