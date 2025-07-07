Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in south Minneapolis

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Officials stress flash flooding safety tips among Texas disaster, and more headlines
Officials stress flash flooding safety tips among Texas disaster, and more headlines 06:07

A man was killed in a stabbing in south Minneapolis Sunday evening, and police said they have arrested the suspect.

The stabbing occurred during a fight between two men on the 4900 block of Hiawatha Avenue around 5 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers found the victim with life-threatening wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police eventually found the suspect on the 5300 block of 46th Avenue South and took him into custody.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified publicly. The investigation continues.

The fatal stabbing marked the second homicide of the holiday weekend in Minneapolis. On Friday night, a man was found unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.