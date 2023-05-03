Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn Center Tuesday night, and police say they have arrested the suspected assailant.

The city's police department said officers responded to a reported fight on the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. They found an unconscious man with a stab wound in a parking lot.

The 37-year-old man was hospitalized and later died.

Police searched unsuccessfully for the suspect, a 28-year-old man, before a 911 caller tipped them about his location. He was arrested and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

Police said the stabbing was not random and the suspect and victim knew each other.