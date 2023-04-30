Man stabbed after argument at Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police in Bloomington say a man is in stable condition after being stabbed Saturday night.

Officers responded to an apartment on the 9900 block of Briar Road around 11 p.m. on a medical assistance call, per the Bloomington Police Department.

At the scene, they found a 30-year-old man from St. Paul who had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police the man was arguing with a female he knew before the stabbing. She was not at the scene when police arrived, but a knife was recovered.

Police are looking for the suspect and do not believe the public is at risk.