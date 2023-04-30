Man stabbed after argument at Bloomington apartment
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police in Bloomington say a man is in stable condition after being stabbed Saturday night.
Officers responded to an apartment on the 9900 block of Briar Road around 11 p.m. on a medical assistance call, per the Bloomington Police Department.
READ MORE: 25-year-old woman arrested for stabbing man in St. Paul
At the scene, they found a 30-year-old man from St. Paul who had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital.
Witnesses told police the man was arguing with a female he knew before the stabbing. She was not at the scene when police arrived, but a knife was recovered.
Police are looking for the suspect and do not believe the public is at risk.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.