Suspect in custody after Minnetonka apartment complex standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A man is in custody after a standoff at a Minnetonka apartment building.

Police say they arrived at the 10000 block of 34th Street West around 11:30 a.m. and heard "multiple rounds of gunfire" coming from the apartment. The man barricaded himself inside before surrendering around 1 p .m.

Residents from nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police say.

No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.