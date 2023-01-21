Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after Minnetonka apartment complex standoff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A man is in custody after a standoff at a Minnetonka apartment building.

Police say they arrived at the 10000 block of 34th Street West around 11:30 a.m. and heard "multiple rounds of gunfire" coming from the apartment. The man barricaded himself inside before surrendering around 1 p .m.

Residents from nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police say.

No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 2:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

