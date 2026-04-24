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Suspect arrested in Illinois hours after fatal shooting in Maplewood, Minnesota

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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A suspect in a fatal shooting in Maplewood, Minnesota, was arrested in Illinois Friday, the morning after the killing, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment building on the 1500 block of County Road East B around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the Maplewood Police Department said. They found bullet holes in two units, and inside one of them, a 41-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, and police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, authorities arrested a man in connection with the shooting in Rock Island, Illinois. Rock Island is about five-and-a-half hours from Maplewood.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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