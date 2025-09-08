Surveyor fatally hit by vehicle south of Twin Cities, sheriff's office says

A 44-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in New Market Township, Minnesota, on Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Texas Avenue and 230th Street East, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the man, from Minneapolis, was performing survey work along Texas Avenue when he was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox that was being driven by a 58-year-old man.

Several people in the area of the crash stopped and attempted life-saving measures on the man hit until emergency responders arrived. He died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The driver wasn't injured.

According to the sheriff's office, alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the Minneapolis man.