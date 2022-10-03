Watch CBS News
Survey: 1 in 5 Americans struggle to fall asleep

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: Why does noise help us sleep?
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey suggests many Americans are struggling with sleep.

Nearly one in five Americans report struggling to fall asleep at night, according to a new survey from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Stress and bad habits are contributing factors to poor sleep. Nearly half of Americans are on phones before bed. More than a third fall asleep with the TV on.

Sleep doctors recommend talking to your health  care provider if you're having a hard time falling asleep or staying asleep. Insomnia can sometimes be a symptom of an underlying medical condition.

