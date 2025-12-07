Northwestern Wisconsin police officer shot; suspect in custody

A Superior, Wisconsin, police officer is expected to recover after being shot early Sunday morning, according to the town's mayor.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says around 2:44 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be affiliated with a domestic dispute near the intersection of North 37th Street and Tower Avenue.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect exited the vehicle and shot the officer. Both the officer who was shot and another responding officer fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Police say the suspect fled the scene by car and crashed into nearby Superior Middle School. Just after 7 a.m., police arrested the suspect, who received medical attention at the hospital before being booked into the Douglas County Jail.

All officers involved will be placed on standard administrative leave.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Due to the shooting, Superior Middle School will have an at-home learning day on Monday. It is unclear how much damage the school building sustained.

Superior is located just across the St. Louis River from Duluth, Minnesota.