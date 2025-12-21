Twin Cities holiday shoppers pack stores on Super Saturday

Twin Cities shoppers were out and about on Super Saturday, the second-busiest shopping day of the year. The day lands on the final Saturday before Christmas annually.

With less than a week to go, gift-givers like the Stewarts were shopping across town.

"Today we're getting it done ... We need to relax," said James Stewart of New Hope. "A lot of great deals at Best Buy right now."

And whether it was Twin Cities-run Best Buy or even Target...

"It is very busy. We went to the mall, there was no place to park," said Paul Dobor of Elk River.

The National Retail Federation says an estimated 158.9 million consumers were expected to shop on Super Saturday, about a 1% increase from last year, surpassing a previous record set in 2022.

"We got waited on right away, so we were real lucky," said Ferne Davis of New Ulm, who was shopping for a new TV.

But what the NRF's data also shows is 70% of consumers plan to shop the week after Dec. 25, hitting holiday promotions and using those gifted gift cards.

"He wanted sneakers from the Nike store," said Dobor while talking about his son. "Air Force Ones and he wanted New Balance."

Tax-free in Minnesota, of course. And if Doeber buys the wrong shoe size, they'll likely be back at the store, too.

"Oh my credit card, it's the season," Dobor told WCCO. "You gotta do what you gotta do to keep the kids happy."

Best Buy in Minnetonka says products like the Nintendo Switch 2 were amongst the most popular.

Many retailers have extended hours for the holiday. Most Target stores stay open until midnight through Dec. 23.