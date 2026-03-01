Watch CBS News
Sunny and cold end to the weekend

Add CBS News on Google

A sunnier end to the weekend is expected today with temperatures rising to the upper 20s.

We start the work week with temperatures back in the 30s on Monday and slowly warm throughout the week.

A weak disturbance in southern Minnesota may bring a few rain showers tomorrow night.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s slowly through midweek with the jet stream lifting farther north.

There's a much greater chance of a bigger disturbance Thursday night into Friday morning.

