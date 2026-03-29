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Sunday is a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Sunday will be a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day. Minimal wind and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for the southern and central part of the state. Northern Minnesota can expect temperatures in the high 50s. 

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WCCO

The early part of next week will be mild and dry. Some Minnesotans could see scattered rain showers on Tuesday.

Highs will be closer to average in the mid to upper 40s through mid-week.

The pattern still looks to turn more active by the end of the week into next weekend with chances for rain.

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WCCO

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