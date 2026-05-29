Thefts from cars tend to increase in the summer. Here's how to protect yourself.

The Edina Police Department is reminding residents to "Lock Around the Clock" following a recent uptick in thefts from vehicles. It's a trend police say happens every year as warmer weather returns.

Police say the crimes are typically quick, opportunistic thefts involving unlocked vehicles or valuables left in plain sight.

"We're trying to take this proactive approach of it, of, you know, just reminding everybody to lock their cars, taking those keys and garage door openers inside with them," said Sgt. Anna Eckstein with the Edina Police Department.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Edina has reported 19 thefts from motor vehicles from January through April of this year. That's down from 34 during the same time period last year.

Eckstein said thefts from vehicles tend to increase during spring and summer months as more people park on the street and spend time outdoors.

"In the wintertime, we have a street parking ban, and so there's not people parking on the streets," Eckstein said. "Now that they are, because it's nicer out, people are just out walking around. They're walking past cars, and it's really easy to peek in there and see if something of high value might be in the car."

Police say the issue is not unique to Edina.

"It's not something happening just in Edina," Eckstein said. "It is happening metro-wide, and so remaining vigilant wherever you are, and bringing those items that are valuable to you inside with you to reduce your likelihood of becoming a victim."

The department is encouraging residents to remember the acronym "TIME" to help prevent thefts:

T — Take your keys with you.

— Take your keys with you. I — In your car, don't leave valuables visible.

— In your car, don't leave valuables visible. M — Make sure all windows and doors are locked.

— Make sure all windows and doors are locked. E — Even when you're home, close your garage doors.

Police also recommend parking in well-lit areas, removing bags, purses and electronics from vehicles and reporting suspicious activity immediately.

Eckstein said community awareness can also play a major role in preventing crime.

"I like to say that you know your neighborhood best," she said. "If you're seeing something that just doesn't seem quite right, calling 911 and giving us a call, and then we're encouraging your neighbors to do the same."