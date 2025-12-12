Bitter cold in Minnesota forces some events to cancel while others push ahead

A bitter blast arrives in Minnesota just as the holiday season shifts into high gear. That's leading to some cancellations and an important message to bundle up.

At St. Paul's Union Depot on Friday, the holiday crowds were out in full force.

"I'm a real Minnesotan," Angel, who was at the Union Depot, laughed. "Wear layers and mittens."

It was cold on Friday night, but Saturday and Sunday are expected to be even worse. Wind chills during the weekend are expected to be near 30 degrees below zero.

Some holiday events have decided to stay open with plans to keep visitors safe.

Samantha Howell is the marketing and events coordinator at the Union Depot. She said they are focusing on prepping visitors and vendors while also having safety measures in place.

"We have a lot of warming tents, and be smart, take the opportunity to go inside and warm up," Howell said.

GLOW Holiday Festival at CHS Field in St. Paul is still happening. But organizers will let people reschedule their visit for a later date if they cannot make it.

Bentleyville in Duluth will also remain open.

The tumbling temperatures have forced some events to be canceled. A ski event tied to the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener has been canceled, and in Maple Grove, all outdoor events of Santa at the Loop have been canceled.

Dr. Tom Masters with Hennepin Healthcare warns frostbite can set in within minutes, and limiting time outside is important.

Key signs to watch out for include numbness, changes in skin color and blistering.

Experts say prevention is key, so layer up and try to stay both warm and dry.