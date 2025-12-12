Early snow showers Friday before temperatures crash in Minnesota

Light snow showers may drift through the Twin Cities early Friday before temperatures start to plummet.

Less than an inch of snow should fall, but it may create a few slick spots for the morning commute.

WCCO

The high on Friday is 17, but temperatures will fall throughout the day as colder air moves in behind a passing front.

Friday night through Sunday brings the core of the Arctic air, with lows dropping to 10 to 15 below across the north and wind chills between 25 and 35 below for much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

NEXT Weather Alerts are in place for both weekend days. Saturday stays sunny, but bitter, with highs struggling to climb above zero. Sunday starts dangerously cold with another round of 30 below wind chills.

A warm-up begins Monday as much milder air spreads in, bringing highs back toward the upper 20s and low 30s next week, with mostly tranquil weather.