Study: Nearly 3 in 4 people "strongly believe" there is life on other planets
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's the time of year when spooky things grab our attention. But how much of it do people really believe?
A new study by PsychTests.com shows 71% strongly believe that there is life on other planets.
Of those people, 86% believe ghosts exist, 45% think Bigfoots are roaming the forests, and 36% think the Loch Ness Monster is real.
Read more of the study here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.