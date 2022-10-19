Study: Nearly 3 in 4 people "strongly believe" there is life on other planets

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's the time of year when spooky things grab our attention. But how much of it do people really believe?

A new study by PsychTests.com shows 71% strongly believe that there is life on other planets.

Of those people, 86% believe ghosts exist, 45% think Bigfoots are roaming the forests, and 36% think the Loch Ness Monster is real.

