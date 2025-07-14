Students converge in Twin Cities to become gun violence prevention advocates

In the wake of a deadly attack on Minnesota lawmakers, more than 100 volunteers with Students Demand Action will be on the University of Minnesota's metro campus this week to learn all about the power of advocating for gun violence prevention in politics.

On Monday morning, they had the chance to pick the brains of local leaders who are pushing for gun reform, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and DFL state Sen. Erin Maye Quade.

Panelists say young people have the power and influence to make a difference in the growing issue.

"I just am always of the belief that it shouldn't have to happen to you for it to matter to you," Maye Quade said. "It shouldn't have to come knocking at your door in the middle of the night. It shouldn't have to come to your campus. It shouldn't have to come to your school."

One month ago, a gunman posed as a police officer and shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses. The alleged planned attack killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Investigators later recovered more than 50 guns from the suspect's property and vehicle.

Andres Cubillos is a national trainer with Students Demand Action.

"We as students have the energy, the ability, the know-how on actually getting involved. So getting students the tools that they need to get involved I think, especially at events like this, is really, really important," Cubillos said.

Monday's panel, and the week that follows, is part of Everytown for Gun Safety's grassroots network. Students will also complete a capstone project in gun safety advocacy.